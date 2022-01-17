Man faked kidnapping of woman to get him to answer her

Everyone has had a cringeworthy epiphany at least once in their lives – perhaps, something they did seven years ago that still makes them question what they were ever thinking.

One TikTok user went one step further and faked her own kidnapping at the age of 12, in order to get her boyfriend to respond.

Naturally, she took to Twitter to share the hilarious moment.

Chiara Kellogg has amassed an impressive 9.4million views@Chiarakellogg) reminisced on a time “When [she] faked [her] own kidnapping at age 12 so [her] boyfriend would answer [her] FaceTime.”

Chiara showed a photo showing her 12-year old self, attached to a chair with a handbag strap.

This viral clip received over 20,000 comments from users who found it funny.

“This looks like an episode from icarly,”One said the TikToker was a joke, and another declared it a fact. “f***ing icon.”

Some laughed about the backdrop giving away the gag. One wisely advised “Purple walls ? should’ve went to the basement or garage lol”One was added: “Omg the kidnapper had purple walls.”

Others, however, joked that the clip was a source for inspiration. “Ok but did he answer asking for a friend,” one jested.

“This is something I’d do now,”Another user was added.

Chiara followed up with another clip to show the email conversation between them.

In a hysterical email exchange she wrote: “If you ever wanna see her again… Answer my FaceTime later… Or else,”He replied: “Weirdo.”

“What did you do to Chiara?”They were then quizzed.

“She’s tied to my chair…”Chiara, a 12-year-old girl, added: “U are scaring me.”

Perhaps, don’t try this at home.