Euphoria Recap: Nate’s Dad Out For Revenge
By Tom O'Brien
Cal confronts Nate over Fez, but the whole thing backfires. Cal learns the truth about Nate’s sex tape and Jules from Nate. “Maybe I was sticking up for you.”

Rue returns to her former ways, even as all this is going. Elliot and she (Dominic FikeThe ) continue to party and get high, but they keep it a secret out of obvious reasons. Elliot realizes it’s wrong, and tells Rue. “We might not bring out the best in each other.”

Rue answers “I feel like I’m okay with that.”

Jules doesn’t like that at all and is anxious about Rue’s relationship. However, she isn’t willing to confess that yet to anyone. Instead, she focuses on reassuring Maddy about how much she’s doing with Nate. 

Kat (finally).Barbie Ferreira) is by all appearances in love with Ethan (Austin Abrams). They share adorable photos and kiss each other at school. The thing is, Kat is faking being into Ethan. It seems like she is missing her sexcam days. 

Euphoria airs on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m.

