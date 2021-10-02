Matt Amodio Continues Jeopardy Streak, Notches 33rd Win

Ph.D. student Matt Amodio has risen to the second place spot on the all-time consecutive wins list on “Jeopardy!”.

The champion of this list — Ken Jennings — sits high up with 74 consecutive wins. Amodio acknowledged this when asked about Jennings upon his most recent win.

“Ken’s always been the face of “JEOPARDY!” to me, so when I think of “JEOPARDY!,” I think of him,” he said. “To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Amodio’s winnings now total to $1,267,801 after his latest victory. Jennings won $2.5 million in his 74 consecutive wins. James Holzhauer — whose straight win record Amodio just broke — won $2.46 million with his 32 wins in 2019, according to the Miami Herald.

Amodio hails from New Haven, Connecticut, where he attends Yale University as a graduate student in the computer science department. According to the Hartford Courant he studies neural networks.

To watch Amodio’s next match, tune in Monday and check local showtime listings and stations.