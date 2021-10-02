Are Lena Dunham & Allison Williams Friends?

While it is not certain if Lena Dunham & Allison Williams are still close, it is clear that the star and creator of “Girls”She did not invite her ex-star to join her bridal party for her September wedding to Luis Felber. Williams may have been among the 60 people who witnessed the couple exchange vows in London. Dunham explained that to Vogue? “In terms of the bridal party, if we include siblings, we were nine. You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there.”Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman were her bridesmaids.

Williams last spoke out about Dunham’s relationship with her. In 2018, we are backTwo years after. “Girls”Wrapped. She said nothing negative about her friend, but she did describe their friendship as “a wonderful thing.” “ying and yang.”Williams said that Williams was right. “She’s so sweet and good and I just love her. I’ll always love her.”