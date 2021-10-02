5 Ways that the Antioxidant May Help You Boost Your Well-being

CoQ10 could be beneficial for people suffering from diabetes, as it may lower blood sugar levels.

Low CoQ10 is associated with cardiac problems, so it’s worth considering taking it to help your heart.

Supplementation with CoQ10 may help to prevent or reduce migraines.

Coenzyme Q10 is often called “Coenzyme Q10”. CoQ10Your body naturally produces, an antioxidant. help your cells generate energy. This in turn powers your immune system and brain, heart, digestion, as well as muscles.

There’s a correlation between lower CoQ10 levels and aging. Some conditions, such as Heart diseaseAlso, lower levels of CoQ10 may be associated with reduced energy. A CoQ10 supplement could help.

Even though research is still inconsistent, there are some indications that CoQ10 supplementation may help improve your heart health.



Physical performance, and many other things.

1. Could improve physical performance

Stable energy production is essential for physical performance. mitochondria – the “powerhouse”Every cell in your body.

This energy production may be enhanced by CoQ10 supplementation, according to Mark Menolascino, MD, MS, Medical Director The Meno Clinic – Center for Functional Medicine

Review of 2015There were 28 studies that found that CoQ10 could have a beneficial effect upon physical performance. These include ubiquinol reduced form and 300mg daily for at least 2 to 3 months.

The review also found that ubiquinol was more effective for short-term endurance than it is for long-term exercise performance. Both CoQ10 supplements and ubiquinol are readily available in vitamin and nutritional stores, as well online.

2. May prevent migraines

CoQ10 might help lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Duration and frequencyPrevention and treatment of migraine attacks is possible, according to Carrie Lam, MD, FAAMFMFounder and Medical Director of TheLam Clinic.

It’s because it has been proven to be effective.Reduce levels of calcitonin gene related peptide (CGRP).This is a brain peptide that’s known to be a proline. Associated with painLam says so.

A2018 meta-analysisFive studies have shown that CoQ10 is more effective than placebo in reducing the frequency of migraines every month.

3. This may help with heart conditions

There is a correlation between heart disease, and Inadequacies in CoQ10Lam.

Research has shown promising results that CoQ10 supplementation may be beneficial Avoid chronic and acute conditions of heart disease.

A2014 StudyPatients with chronic illnesses were followed



Two years later, the researchers found that patients receiving daily CoQ10 were less likely than those who received a placebo to die from heart disease or other causes.

Furthermore, An update for 2018CoQ10 was found to be beneficial as an supplemental treatment for certain cardiovascular diseases in both animal and human studies. These benefits may be due in part to the CoQ10’s anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are well known.

4. Side effects of cholesterol medication may be reduced

Statins are a very common drug that people use.



. Menolascino states that these drugs deplete cells’ vital CoQ10 which can lead to a variety of health problems. side effects like muscle pain.

ASmall 2007 StudyIt was found that people suffering from statin-induced muscle pain experienced a 40% decrease in pain severity when they took CoQ10 for 30 days.

Other studies, however, have shown the same conclusion. Mixed resultsTalk to your doctor before you take coQ10 for statin side effect.

5. May help improve diabetes

A 2014 small studyStudy results showed that fasting blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes (FPG) decreased after 12 weeks of CoQ10 supplementation.



Notice: FPG Refers to blood sugar levels at the end of fasting overnight. monitor diabetes.

CoQ10 could lower blood sugar levels Improve insulin secretionMenolascino states that diabetes is a common condition.

Diabetes causes your cells to be less efficient when taking in glucose to produce energy –– but this inefficiency may be improved by using CoQ10 to support your cells, says Menolascino.

A small-scale research also found that Lower levels of CoQ10 are possible Supplementation can be especially beneficial for people with diabetes when compared to the control group.

How to Take CoQ10

Menolascino explains that CoQ10 is present in certain locations These foods include

However, the CoQ10 content in these foods is very low. This is not enough to boost the CoQ10 levels in your system—so you may need to take a supplement.

Menolascino also mentions that CoQ10 supplements come in various forms, including capsules, syrups, and I.V.s.

Lam suggests that you double-check your doctor about dosage to determine the best dose for you.

Lam says that a typical daily dose of 100 to 200 mgs can be achieved. This is roughly how many capsules a capsule contains. Lam says that “others with” may be able to take more.



Lam states that mitochondrial dysfunction and/or increased doses could lead to an increase of up to 1,200 mg daily.

Coq10 supplement are available in most cases It is well-toleratedYou can, however, talk to your doctor if more than 100-200mgs is desired.

Insider’s takeaway

CoQ10 supplements could help with heart failure or diabetes. However, you must continue taking all prescribed medications.

There is some promising research. However, more large-scale studies are needed to gain a better understanding of CoQ10’s health benefits.

In the interim, it is being considered Generally safeCoQ10 is easy to take and can make a significant difference in your health. Discuss with your doctor if CoQ10 might be right for them.