MasterChef UK 2023 LIVE — Fans SLAM contestants after serving pink meat to Gregg Wallace and John Torode

John Torode is Masterchef’s judge.

The Melbourne native is 57 years old and currently lives in London.

At 16 years old, John left school to attend catering college and after a decade of training, he moved to the UK in 1991, to work at a sous chef at Quaglino’s.

While working at Quaglino’s, John first met his fellow MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace, who was running a vegetable supply company.

Most famously, he is a TV judge for the MasterChef show. He has appeared in the British as well as the Australian version of the program.

John Torode first met his partner Lisa Faulkner, famous for appearing on shows like EastEnders, Brookside and Holby City, in 2010.

Lisa was also a contestant and won Celebrity MasterChef. When the show was filmed, Lisa was married to Eastenders actor Chris Coghill, with whom she has an eight-year-old adopted daughter Billie.

Lisa and John divorced after seven years of marriage in April 2012. After six months, Lisa announced her affair with John.