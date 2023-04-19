Grace Ryder’s father has been cheating in “9-1-1: Lone Star”

Source: FOX Benjamin and Grace have been having an affair since a while. After Grace confronts Benjamin and they exchange some harsh words things turn sour. Alex West Apr. 18 2023. Published at 10:57 PM. ET

Warning: this article contains spoilers of Seasons 2, 3, and 4. Lone Star. Grace Ryder has carried a burden since the second season of Lone Star 9-1-1 She hasn’t had it easy.

Continued below the advertisement

Grace has been struggling with her feelings of guilt ever since she discovered that Benjamin Williams had cheated on her mom. Recently, in the fourth season of episodes, there has been a plot thickening and new secrets revealed. Here’s what you need to know about the Williams family and their drama.

Source: FOX

Continued below the advertisement

How did Grace find out about her father’s affair in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’?

All began in Episode 5, Season 2, when Grace Ryder’s husband Judd Ryder responded to an urgent call. What he didn’t expect to find was Grace’s father collapsed on a hotel bed next to his very panicked mistress. She explains that they were just “fooling around.”

Judd is able to keep his calm in the present. Judd checks his glucose level immediately, while everyone else assumes Benjamin is having a cardiac arrest. Benjamin had hypoglycemic shock.

Continued below the advertisement

Source: FOX

The only way Judd knew that was because he was aware of Benjamin’s diabetes. In this case, their relationship may have helped save Benjamin’s life, but it also made the incident a little too personal. Judd was now faced with the decision of whether or not to tell Grace his secret.

In the hospital, Judd told Benjamin that he won’t tell Grace … at least not yet. However, he emphasized that Grace won’t be kept in the dark forever. Benjamin begins to lie as soon as Grace and Denice, Grace’s mother, arrive.

Continued below the advertisement

When Benjamin doesn’t fess up, Judd keeps his mouth shut. Grace was completely unaware of his strange behavior for the remainder of the episode. Grace begins to piece together the puzzle and digs into the 9-1-1 files. That’s when she hears the voice of the mistress and uncovers the truth.

Grace, does she tell her mother about the affair?

Source: FOX

Grace is hesitant to actually tell her mom that she has invited her over. She was definitely a victim of nerves this time.

Continued below the advertisement

What caused Benjamin’s heart attack?

It’s uncomfortable and tense for a long time in the family. Such secrets are difficult to keep. Grace tells her father of his affair in Season 4. Grace says some very harsh things in this conversation.

In the later episode of the show, Benjamin is mentioned again. He’s now with his wife, not with another woman. His collapse has caused a whirlwind panic.

Continued below the advertisement

Source: FOX

“I saw it instantly in his eyes. He was brokenhearted. Two hours later, he has a coronary,” Grace says as she watches her dad lay in the hospital bed. She accuses herself of the attack. She blames herself for the heart attack. Of course, this isn’t the official reason and is more likely related to other health issues.

Is Benjamin OK?

Grace gains a fresh perspective after the incident. As she sits at her father’s bedside, Grace extends forgiveness. After a while, she begins to sing “Smile” by Nat King Cole and is joined by her sisters. Benjamin opened his eyes in an incredibly touching moment. He seems to be doing well.

Continued below the advertisement

Does Grace’s mom find out about the affair?