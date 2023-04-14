Mary Quant, British designer credited with creating the miniskirt at age 93, has died

Mary Quant’s family has announced that the British designer who is widely recognized for popularizing the miniskirt in the 1960s and creating this iconic fashion piece died last Thursday. She was aged 93.

Quant’s family said the fashion icon died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday. Additionally, She called him “one of the most internationally [recognized] fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator.”

Tributes have been sent in from all over the globe to honor Quant. English Model Twiggy Lawson, Style icons of the timeQuart was honored by.

“Mary Quant was such an influence on young girls in the late 50s early 60s,” Lawson wrote. “She revolutionised fashion and was a brilliant female entrepreneur. Without her, the 1960s wouldn’t have been what they were. Condolences to her family, RIP dear Dame Mary.”

Quant was responsible for popularizing the miniskirt amongst young women. It also launched the world’s first super brand, which helped to shape a new fashion era. The miniskirt, which was named after the Mini Cooper, was a defining staple of the Swinging ’60.

Quant rose to prominence in the world of fashion at the time when The Beatles, Rolling Stones and other music icons ruled the world. She was also forever associated with the Beatles. Sexual revolution in the 1960s

Born on Feb. 11, 1930, Quant was the daughter of schoolteachers, and she went on to study art education at Goldsmith’s College in London. Quant became interested in the fashion industry and began working as an apprentice for a hat maker before attempting her own creations.