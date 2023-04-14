Drake Bell Responds to Missing Persons Reports.

Drake Bell has broken his silence. Bell broke his silence.

A tweet sent at 6:11 pm revealed that the incident was a misunderstanding. Bell’s full name, Jared Drake Bell seemed to suggest that it was a simple misunderstanding. Bell tweeted: “You don’t pick up your phone and leave it in the car for a night, and now this?” He did not provide any additional information and did no address the other facts surrounding his disappearance.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) The 13th of April, 2023

Bell was originally launched as a Missing persons and their engendered reports Around 8 am ET, the Daytona Beach Police Department shared that the former was arrested. Daytona Beach Police Department shared that the Daytona Beach Police Department was informed of the earlier. Drake & Josh Bell was said to be “traveling in a grey 2022 BMW, and his last location could have been the vicinity of Mainland High School just before 9:00 p.m. on 4/12/2023.” However, no further details were provided.

A source told me that Us Weekly“There were some communications with family that raised concerns, and they’re worried about him,” Source: Some of Bell’s relatives were not aware that Bell had moved to Florida. They were all “listening and waiting” for the actor. Daytona Police Department released an update shortly after at 1:26 PM, stating that “law-enforcement officials are in communication and Mr. Bell’s safe.” Sources from law enforcement told TMZ Bell was reported to be in good health by police.

Bell first became famous as a Nickelodeon child star, appearing for the first time on The Amanda ShowThe series, which starred Amanda Bynes as a child, was followed by a Josh Peck-led show. Drake & Josh. Also, he appeared in iCarly You can also read about the Fairly Odd Parent movie trilogy. His controversial behavior has been a major topic in the media over recent years. Melissa Lingafelt, Bell’s ex-girlfriend, accused him verbally and physically of abuse, but he denies it. Bell was arrested in 2021 for disseminating harmful material to children and attempted child abuse. In July 2021, Bell pleaded guilty and received a sentence of two years probation and 200 community service hours.