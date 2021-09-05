Mary Jane defending Peter Parker is Viral On the Internet!

Mary Jane defending Peter Parker is Viral On the Internet!
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentMoviesViral

Perhaps it’s the hype for the new Spider-Man film There is no way home but there’s a lot of nostalgia around the original Spidey trilogy, which was released in the 2000s.

The trailer for the new film starring Tobey Maguire and Zendaya dropped a few weeks back but if you’ve spent any time on the internet in the past few days you’ll have seen an image from the original 2002 film starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst doing the rounds as a meme.

Mary Jane defending Peter Parker is Viral On the Internet!

The image shows Dunst as Mary Jane, looking behind her while she answers her boss at the diner where they work. He had just interrupted a conversation between Dunst and Peter Parker, her love interest. Spider-Man.

However, the scene has been reinterpreted by those funny folks on the internet who have instead flipped the scene to make it appear that Mary Jane is defending Peter’s choices, who does, in all fairness, look quite forlorn and sad in the image.

For extra hilarity, some have replaced Peter with famous faces or other moments from pop-cultural history.

Similar to the viral Anakin Skywalker and Padme Star Wars scene earlier this year, the moment was taken out of context. But who needs context when memes are so hilarious?

Latest News

Previous articleMichel Vorm 3 word Message to £27m Tottenham Player Last Night!
Next articleF1 legend Michael Schumacher Rare Health Condition Close Friend Confesses!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder