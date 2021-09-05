F1 legend Michael Schumacher Rare Health Condition Close Friend Confesses!

By Amy Comfi
In
Michael Schumacher, a Formula One legend, is still recovering from a horrific head injury sustained in a ski accident on the French Alps in Dec 2013.

Michael Schumacher, F1 legend and Stricken F1 champion, will be “slowly and surely”According to Jean Todt, Jean Todt, FIA president, a rare update on his health showed that his health was improving.

Schumacher is still undergoing rehabilitation following a horrific head injury sustained in a December 2013 skiing accident in France.

The Formula One legend, who was skiing off-piste at Meribel in France, hit his head on a boulder.

He was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was then placed in a medically-induced coma for six months to reduce brain swelling.

Schumacher was finally transferred to another hospital, Lausanne, Switzerland after he was released from a coma. After 250 days, he was allowed to return to his Lake Geneva home.

Schumacher has not been updated in a while, his wife Corinna keeping private details about her husband’s condition.

Schumacher’s friend and longtime friend Todt has given a positive update about his health.

Todt spoke to Bild in Germany and expressed his hope for Schumacher. “slowly and surely improve.”

He also added: “I’ve spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013.

“She is a strong woman and manages the family. She didn’t expect that. She had no choice but to accept it as a sudden event. But she manages it very well. She trusts me as much as I do.

“Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived – but with consequences.”

Bernie Ecclestone, F1 chief made a positive prediction regarding Schumacher’s condition in the documentary about the racing driver due to being released later this month.

He stated, in comments that were first published in 2019: “He is not with us at the moment. But when he gets better, he’ll answer all the questions.”

