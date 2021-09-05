Michel Vorm 3 word Message to £27m Tottenham Player Last Night!

Michel Vorm has already reacted to Steven Bergwijn’s Instagram The Tottenham winger was instrumental in helping Holland to win comfortably 4-0 against Montenegro on Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

Former Spurs goalkeeper said so to his fellow countryman ‘bro, keep pushing’He was substituted for his country.

Holland has a tough fight in Group G and they need to win the golden ticket to Qatar. They are currently sitting in second on ten points.

They are one point behind Turkey’s leaders and equal with Norway’s third-placed Norway. Erling Braut Harland is trying to get them to glory.

Nonetheless, Louis Van Gaal provided Tottenham’s £27 million men (BBC Sport). Yesterday, he was on the pitch for 20 minutes when he received a yellow card.

He posted this on Instagram with Vorm’s three-word response and many emoji messages.

It perhaps wasn’t a surprise to Bergwijn or any Spurs supporters, but over the summer, he was left out of his country’s Euro 2020 squad.

When you only manage to score one Premier League goal all season and struggle to cement your place in a declining Tottenham side, then it’s understandable why that call was made by Frank de Boer.

The Dutch boss of Crystal Palace is no more and Van Goal seems to have offered the Spurs boss a fresh slate.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, he has been one of his side’s standout performers, as the North London club has a 100% start to the new campaign.