Marvel’s Armor Wars now exists as a movie and not a Disney Plus series

Marvel is turning many of its projects that once would have been movies into TV shows, but one of the studio’s upcoming shows is now being redeveloped as a movie. According to The Hollywood ReporterSources claim that Marvel has abandoned the Armors WarsAn example of series Armor Wars movie. Don Cheadle will still be the star of this project. Yassir Lester, the head writer of the script, will now pen one longer script instead six episodes.

Marvel first revealed Armor Wars2020: A series in which Don Cheadle would reprise his role of Colonel James “Rhodey”Rhodes, aka War Machine. The studio was quiet after its announcement. Cheadle gave us a brief update at D23 Expo, when he revealed the logo as well as some plot details.

Marvel described the project thus: “an upcoming Disney+ series which asks the question: What happens if Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands?” It’s unclear how Marvel will rework the plot to account for the significantly shorter runtime of a film.

Marvel was the winner Armor WarsName starting at Iron ManComic run published in the 1980s. Marvel published the following run to give you a glimpse of what happened. “TL;DR” (too long; didn’t read) video summarizing the plot a few years ago that we’ve embedded below:

Marvel appears to have confirmed the news. In a blog posting on its website.

