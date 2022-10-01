Marilyn Monroe was ever able to meet her real father?

Netflix’s new biopic, Blonde, tells the fictionalised story of Marilyn Monroe, delving into her childhood as Norma Jeane Mortenson and following her whirlwind career as an actress, model and singer.

Many of Marilyn’s familial and romantic relationships are explored throughout the film but Blonde also raises a number of questions, most notably surrounding the identity of her father.

But just who was Marilyn Monroe’s father and did she ever meet him before she passed away?

Who is Marilyn Monroe’s real father?

Marilyn Monroe’s real father is a man named Charles Stanley Gifford.

Gifford was a colleague of Marilyn’s mother, Gladys Baker, while she worked as a film negative cutter at Consolidated Film Industries. According to reports, they had an affair in 1925 before Marilyn was born.

However, Marilyn’s father was listed on her birth certificate as Edward Mortenson, Gladys’s husband at the time, although Marilyn came to realise during her life that he wasn’t her real father.

Gladys married Edward in 1924. However, they separated after only a few short months. However, they didn’t officially divorce until 1928, hence why Mortenson is listed as Marilyn’s father.

Charles Gifford was rumoured to have been Marilyn’s real father for several decades but that fact was only confirmed in April 2022 when DNA testing was carried out and confirmed that Gifford was indeed Marilyn’s father.

According to the documentary Marilyn Monroe, Her Last Secret, the DNA test used some of Marilyn’s hair as well as cheek swab samples from Charles’ granddaughter, Francine, and great-granddaughter, Lisa, which finally revealed the truth.

Speak to Variety about the discovery, the documentary’s director, Francois Pomès, explained: “The hair that we used from Monroe was collected by the person who embalmed her body the day she died and we were able to draw up 22% of her genetic profile from that thanks to a DNA fragment found in the keratin.”

Marilyn Monroe and her father ever met?

Marilyn Monroe tried repeatedly to get in touch with Charles Gifford, but he reportedly refused her to meet and denied that he was her father.

In an interview in the Marilyn, Her Final Secret documentary, Charles’ granddaughter Francine revealed that Marilyn had attempted to reach out and meet her father but was rebuffed.

“In the 1950s, when she was already famous, Marilyn went to see my grandfather in Hemet, California, but he refused her,” Francine explained.

According to Charles Casillo’s book, Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public IconHe brushed her aside, however, and she was able to locate him. “I’m married, and I have a family. I don’t have anything to say to you. Call my lawyer.”

Charles Gifford was what?

Charles Gifford was 66 when he died in 1965.

According to VoxBliss, Gifford – who was from Newport, Rhode Island – died following a heart attack just three years after Marilyn passed away herself.

Gifford denied being related to Marilyn until his death. However, DNA testing proved that he was her father in 2022.

Blonde can be streamed now Netflix After release on Wednesday, September 28, 20,22.

