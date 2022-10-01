Is the Billy Eichner Movie Available on Streaming?

The release “Bros”This film is history’s first major studio movie with an all-openly LGBTQ cast. Nicholas Stoller, cowriter and director.“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) and co-writer/star Billy Eichner, the R-rated comedy follows an unlikely love story from two echelons of the gay community: a blunt podcaster who works at an LGBTQ+ museum and what Bobby calls “gay Tom Brady.”

If you’re wondering how to watch the rom-com when it premieres Sept. 30, we have the answers to all your questions.

When does “Bros”Come out?

“Bros” opens Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

It is “Bros”Is it streaming?

“Bros” will be streaming exclusively in theaters when it’s first released, so right now the only way to see the film is in a theater. Check your local listings.

Although a streaming release date for the film has not been yet announced, “Bros” will eventually be streaming on Peacock since it’s a Universal Pictures release. It’s uncertain when it will be available on Peacock. “The Black Phone”Peacock premiered less than two years after the movie hit theaters. “Jurassic World Dominion” wasn’t streaming on Peacock until almost three months after its theatrical debut.

What is it? “Bros” about?

Bobby is a gay man who works at a LGBTQ+ Museum and is happy with his life. In fact, he thrives in being single and has no interest in coupling up — that is until he meets Aaron, who Bobby describes as “gay Tom Brady.” Although the pair seems to be incompatible, they are anything but and both share a hesitancy toward commitment — a barrier they must work through to make their relationship work.

Who is in the “Bros” cast?

Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Star as Bobby and Aaron, respectively. Kristin Chernoweth, Monica Raymund and Dot-Marie Jones star as Bobby and Aaron respectively. Debra Messing is also part of this star-studded ensemble.

Amy Schumer and Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson

Eichner told at the Toronto Film Festival that nearly all of the film’s cast is LGBTQ+, another rarity in a studio comedy, saying “What we discovered is that there are so many hilarious, profoundly talented, openly LGBTQ+ performers out there who’ve never been given an opportunity to shine in a movie of this scale.”

You can watch the trailer here