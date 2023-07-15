Marvel Reveals Sidekicks Secrets of Its Super Heroes

One of the most exciting and expertly designed sidekicks appearing on the upcoming “New Champions” variant covers is Betsy Cola’s design for a Magneto-based character who artist Betsy Cola described as a mutant “Barbie.” Pink costume inspired by popular Mattel toys. Cola TweetingShe imagined that her character was a technopath who had “limited” electromagnetism abilities. Cola also asked readers what would be a good name for the cover star, with the consensus from responders suggesting “Magneta” fits her color scheme and connects with the X-Men hero she’s the sidekick to. The cover art will appear on “Magneto” #3, released on October 3.

Luciano Vecchio’s design of Ghost-Rider with a sidekick called Fantasma is another standout. The prompt Vecchio received for the character was “Roller Derby Ghost Rider Girl Sidekick,” and it’s hard to deny his final design captured precisely that. The design for Fantasma includes blue spirit flames (which trail her while she rides), a ball and barbed-wire weapon, flowing long hair, and quad skates that have a blue flame emanating from them. In the article’s first image, readers can see Fantasma at work. Cover will appear on the “Ghost Rider 19” comic book on October 18th.

Javier Garron added a twist with his new Moon Knight sidekick, a man in a cap wielding darts and sitting on a roof. The character’s cover will appear on the upcoming “Moon Knight” #28 on October 18.