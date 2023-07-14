Danielle Ballard (LSU) Basketball Alumnus Danielle Ballard dead at 29 years old after fatal accident

The LSU community is mourning the loss of an alum.

Danielle Ballard, a former standout basketball player for Louisiana State University, died on July 13 after being struck by a vehicle in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities have confirmed. She was 29.

According to a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department, E! News that a car was traveling southbound on Coleman Road when it struck Ballard in the left travel lane. After the accident, she was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The incident was confirmed by authorities as a preliminary investigation.

Ballard’s former alma mater paid tribute to the legacy of Ballard shortly after she passed.

We are saddened to hear of Danielle’s passing, the school said. The following is a statement by the spokesperson Shared on their website, it read. She was a huge part of the women’s team and meant so much to us. I can’t understand what happened to someone so young and full of promise. We send our thoughts and pray for her friends and family.”

