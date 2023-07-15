Gu Won faces difficult mission to win Sa Rang over

King The Land has crossed the halfway mark and fans got a glimpse of Gu Won and Sa Rang’s steamy romance! But the preview of King The Land episode 9 shows that there are more obstacles for Gu Won to get through before he can date Sa Rang!

K-drama fans are having a double dosage of romance on Netflix every weekend with See You In My 19th Life and King The Land. Yoona and Junho’s scintillating romance coupled with Shin Hyesun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s heart-melting story are keeping fans busy!

King The Land episode 9 will be released on July 15 at 10.30 pm KST/9.30 am ET on JTBC. Later, the TV show will be available on Netflix on July 16 at 12 am KST/11 am ET. Check out the international airtime of King The Land below.

King The Land episode 9 preview

The preview of King The Land shows that Gu Won is ready to face Gu Won’s grandmother before he can win Sa Rang over but the road to the old woman’s heart is not so easy! Gu Won’s initial attempt to impress Grandma fails miserably as the former tells Gu Won, “you are not approved.”

While Sa Rang and Gu Won have a mountain to cross, Lee Rowoon and Pyunghwa are having a moment of their own which could be the start of a new love story!

“Chemistry is too strong”

Yoona and Junho’s on-screen chemistry is “too strong” for the King The Land viewers! Gushing over the pair, a fan posted on Twitter: “I should’ve known then. When they entered the stage in MBC Gayo Daejejeon, I should have known that I wouldn’t survive watching King The Land.. their chemistry is just too strong.”

A second fan tweeted: “Wondering how I will survive once King The Land ends because I won’t be getting my weekly dose of silly romcom and seeing my 2nd gen stars, my favorite close friends with explosive chemistry.”

