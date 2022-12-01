‘The Masked Singer’ Names Season 8 Winner

There were some changes when Season 8 of Fox’s The Mask Singer Premiered in this year. But tonight’s finale of this segment of the show ended in the usual way.

According to the network’s new format, every episode of the celebrity singing competition featured elaborately dressed celebrities performing the standard performances. Only one contestant was able to move on from every episode for the first-ever time. One contestant emerged as the winner tonight.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S EPISODE:

The season 8 winner was Glee Amber Riley was an Olivier Award-winning singer and actress, and alum of the program. She was depicted as “Harp” The show.

The runner up for this season was “The Lambs,” Wilson Phillips won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Group.

Although tonight marked the finale of Season 8, it’s not the last you’ll see of its talent. The Mask Singer The special will mark the holidays with Harp, The Lambs and many other performers. The show will air on Fox Dec. 7, at 8 PM ET/PT.