Martine McCutcheon, 45, shows off youthful look after getting Botox to ‘smooth’ face

Martine McCutcheon has taken to her social media to show off her latest round of anti-aging Botox injections.

While enjoying the sun, the 45-year old star posted photos to Instagram.

Her love for anti-aging treatments has been openly expressed before and her fans have appreciated her youthful appearance.

Martine shared a series photos while wearing a Wallis polka-dot dress. This was part of her partnership with Wallis. She also gave tips to her followers on how to style summer clothes during the colder months.

The caption to the photos was: “With Autumn around the corner, I have been looking at ways to revamp my Summer clothes.







“light knitwear or a jacket and boots on top, completely changing up the look – perfect for the ever-changing British weather!”

EastEnders icon Martine also posted a video on her Instagram stories where she said she was wearing the spotty dress to go out for a girly lunch and also mentioned it was a perfect outfit for her friend’s birthday party.

Although her fashion tips were appreciated by many, her Botox treatment was a popular comment.







One fan commented: “I very rarely comment but you look lovely, confident, and positive against all odds,” as another said: “You look absolutely stunning.”

Back in 2011 Martine was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome ME as well as being told last year told by doctors that she had Lyme disease, as well as fibromyalgia, which causes pain all over her body.

Martine posted a YouTube video in August showing her Botox treatment.







In 2016 she had a wrinkle eliminating eye treatment but in the recent video she explains her areas of concern on her face to her clinician.

She said: “My main concern is here. Can we sort that out with Botox?”

Martine first said that she turned to Botox when her skin was ‘ravaged’ by the stress of her health conditions and although she looked ‘strange’ after the first round of treatments she’s now grown to love it.

She said: “I had Botox and I didn’t like it, it made me look a bit strange, and then I had it again, and Oh my god, I loved it, I absolutely loved it, because it didn’t look like I wasn’t me anymore, I just didn’t looked like me but not a creased pillow basically.”