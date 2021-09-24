Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Stadium Tour With Wacky News Broadcast

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Stadium Tour With Wacky News Broadcast
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

On the same day Blood Sugar Sex Magick celebrates its 30th birthday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that they will embark on a global stadium tour in 2022.

The band made the announcement in a faux-news broadcast, with co-anchors Johnson Hammerswaddle (or Anthony Kiedis) and Todd the Squirrel (Flea) alerting viewers of KHOT News about the band’s plans, but not before giving a rundown of the day’s news.

“Half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday, and there’s a new chicken sandwich coming out,” Todd the Squirrel made the announcement before handing it over weatherman Randy Raindrops.

Guitarist John Frusciante — as himself — then joined the broadcast to reveal, “We’re gonna do a tour starting in June 2022”; the U.S. leg will kick off in July.

The trek will mark the band’s first in 15 years with Frusciante, who reunited with the band back in December 2019 following a 10-year absence. As Live Nation noted in a press release that accompanied the announcement, “All the tour dates, sales information, support acts and other factoids will be available shortly.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers last performed live together at a benefit show in November 2019, a gig that was guitarist Josh Klinghoffer’s final concert with the band.

Latest News

Previous articleMartine McCutcheon, 45, shows off youthful look after getting Botox to ‘smooth’ face
Next articleRats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder