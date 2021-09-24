How long has Elon Musk been married to Grimes?

ELON Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together in May 2020.

The billionaire and the musician met for the first time at the Met Gala in 2018.

Who is Grimes?

Grimes is a 33-year-old singer-songwriter hailing from Vancouver.

She is of Québécois and Ukrainian and her real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Sandy Garossino her mother is a former Crown Prosecutor. She used to own three Metro Vancouver taxi firms.

She started writing music in 2007 and began posting it to MySpace.

The name Grimes came from the fact that Myspace allowed you to list three musical genres and she listed Grime for all three before she knew what it was.

Grimes’ debut album Visions, which was followed by Art Angels, saw her rise to stardom in 2012.

Alter Ego, a Fox reality series that features judges, currently stars Grimes.

How long have Elon Musk and Grimes been together?

According to reports, Grimes began dating Elon Musk in March 2018.

They made their Met Gala debut in May 2018.

Elon shared his praises for Grime’s self-directed music clip for Venus Fly around this time.

He wrote: “Best music video art I’ve seen in a while.” about the track which features Janelle Monae.

After they had bonded over a joke on Twitter about artificial intelligence, Elon reached to Grimes in 2015.

The couple broke up on September 24, 2021.

The SpaceX founder told Page Six that the pair are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” According to Musk, the outlet was correct.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” He concluded.

What did Grimes and Elon Musk name their baby?

Grimes was first to announce her pregnancy back in January 2020.

She shared the news by posting a photo of herself in a blazer that shows her growing stomach.

The couple announced their baby boy’s arrival on May 5, 2020.

The pair initially named their newborn child X Æ A-12, Musk’s sixth child.

The name appeared to be partially inspired by one of the songs from 33-year-old Grimes’ last album – 4ÆM.

The name was not allowed to be used under California state law. Indo-Arabic numerals are prohibited in California names.

To comply with the law, they changed the name to X Æ A-Xii.

“Mom & baby all good,” Musk posted a brief tweet on Monday May 4, 2020.

