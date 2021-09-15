Married At First Sight Star Fired by Unacceptable Behavior! UK

Participant on the UK’s version Married at First SightBad behavior has led to the removal of this item. Digital Spy There is reports that Nikita jasmine, who was only two months into taped, has been fired from the show. Jasmine will be taking the boot, according to a spokesperson for the show. “unacceptable” Behavior They said in a statement that: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.”

Jasmine has been involved in numerous arguments and situations that have escalated ever since she said “I Do”Ant at the Altar Continue the statement by explaining: “During filming, a situation escalated off-camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behavior. As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologized and resolved the situation with those involved.”

Jasmine was the other victim of an escalated situation, as is evident in the report. She was threatened to quit the show in one scene after the newlyweds met at their first dinner together. She tells her camera crew. “Can I just say, think before you speak, because, for all you haters, I and Ant did have a lush honeymoon apart from that one day? But the rest of the eight, nine days we were there were wicked. So all of yous with hate, f**k yous all!”

After being matched with Ant, Jasmine voiced her disapproval of the whole process. Viewers were told by Jasmine that she wanted a man 6ft tall with muscles and nice teeth. She told cameras that Ant made her smile when she first saw him. “They’ve just done the total opposite of what I’ve asked for.”

Her personality is well-known. The Chanel 4 promotional materials for the show describe Jasmine as having “sassiness, confidence and lots of opinions.”Ant and Jasmine are just two of eight couples currently on the show. The season premiered on October 1. Jasmine did no official comment when the report was published.