Here’s What Tom Bergeron Revealed About The New DWTS Season

Ask any veteran Dancing with The Stars fan, they all miss Tom Bergeron. That’s exactly why many fans recently got a pretty big surprise when Tom announced he plans to Soon, return to TV. Was it his surprise?

Over Labor Day weekend, Tom Bergeron announced he’s cooking up something new and exciting. He posted a teaser on his Instagram account. “Successful wardrobe fitting for next week’s sitcom guest spot. Everything fit despite pandemic IPA diet 😏🍺👍🏼” former America’s Funniest Home Videos host captioned this photo.

For now, Tom’s only words are these. But get excited — it seems like he’s going to make a grand return to television!

What about a return to Dancing with The Stars?

The new season is DWTS event will take place on September 20. But if you hoped Tom Bergeron would make an appearance, you’re going to be disappointed. Tyra Banks, Executive Producer, will host the 30th Season.

As he’s stated in the past, Tom is done with the DWTSSeries. Although he still has many friends and wishes them well, his days as a host in the ballroom are over. Celebrities and fans alike were furious after ABC decided to replace Erin Andrews with Tom Bergeron. Joey Fatone, a former contestant felt that the decision was unfair.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to Tom because I don’t really know what happened. That was just weird how it all went down,” the singer told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “Nothing wrong with Tyra [Banks], but Tom really — and Erin [Andrews] is great, don’t get me wrong — but Tom was the freakin’ starter. He’s the backbone of all that stuff. He’s the one that was there from day one and he’s great at it.”

Many viewers said that they were planning to boycott the show until Tom Bergeron returns. For diehard fans, he has a message:

“I always thought Dancing would be where I end my hosting tenure,” the former DWTSHost said in an Interview. “When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here.’ This train has left the station. I appreciate the sentiment, and I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch].”

Are you going to be watching the new season? Dancing with The Stars, even if Tom Bergeron doesn’t make an appearance?