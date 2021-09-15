Youtube Clown Fights Harm Boxing – Claims Tony Bellew

Boxing exhibitions are becoming more popular, but Tony Bellew is not a fan.

Tony Bellew voiced discontent at the volume of exhibition fights in boxing and referred to them as “fights involving YouTubers”. “organized chaos” And “clowns making a few quid”

YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul, who have taken on former stars and celebrities in martial arts for large sums of cash, have made themselves well-known in the sport. However, the ex-world champion has had a nasty rant about their actions.

Bellew, 38, made it clear that he hates bouts that put inexperienced fighters in danger. He has now added to his disgust by labeling bouts involving YouTubers “organized chaos” Lamenting and ranting “clowns making a few quid’.”

“I think it’s going to be all good until someone gets hurts and then it’s going to come really bad on professional boxing,” According to the Daily Mail, he said so.

“People are making money so it will continue, but stop attaching this to professional boxing, this is just chaos in an exhibition.”

“The rules and guidelines for professional boxing are strict. They offer huge protection to athletes.”

“When someone does get hurt, I don’t want it to be a backlash on boxing. This is organized chaos.”

Bellew’s comments are made at the same time as David Haye, his ex-rival returns to the ring to face Joe Fournier in Florida.

The bout will be viewed as a professional fight by the 40-year-old, and will also count on his pro win/loss record

Bellew beat Haye twice to end Haye’s first return from retirement and ended a bitter feud between them. “mad” He claimed that he was motivated by money to make his return.

“He’ll just keep coming up when they want to give him the air time and good luck to him. He’s probably going to render Joe Fournier unconscious with an uppercut.

Bellew has been faithful to his word, vowing that he would never again return to the ring after his loss to Alexander Usyk in November 2018.

“I think he’s mad, it’s stupid what he’s doing but I do understand it. It is huge money to be involved. He’s still going to be a very powerful individual, if he hits you with that punch, it’s night-night.”