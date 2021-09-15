Youtube Clown Fights Harm Boxing – Claims Tony Bellew

Youtube Clown Fights Harm Boxing - Claims Tony Bellew
By Amy Comfi
In
Entertainment

Youtube Clown Fights Harm Boxing - Claims Tony Bellew
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Tony Bellew celebrates victory after a Heavyweight fight between Tony Bellew and David Haye at The O2 Arena on May 5, 2018, in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tony Bellew voiced discontent at the volume of exhibition fights in boxing and referred to them as “fights involving YouTubers”. “organized chaos” And “clowns making a few quid”

Tony Bellew believes David Haye won’t need the luck to win his boxing return

Boxing exhibitions are becoming more popular, but Tony Bellew is not a fan.

YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul, who have taken on former stars and celebrities in martial arts for large sums of cash, have made themselves well-known in the sport. However, the ex-world champion has had a nasty rant about their actions.

Bellew, 38, made it clear that he hates bouts that put inexperienced fighters in danger. He has now added to his disgust by labeling bouts involving YouTubers “organized chaos” Lamenting and ranting “clowns making a few quid’.”

“I think it’s going to be all good until someone gets hurts and then it’s going to come really bad on professional boxing,” According to the Daily Mail, he said so.

Tony Bellew has condemned the rise of Youtube boxing fights.

“People are making money so it will continue, but stop attaching this to professional boxing, this is just chaos in an exhibition.”

“The rules and guidelines for professional boxing are strict. They offer huge protection to athletes.”

Youtube Clown Fights Harm Boxing - Claims Tony Bellew“When someone does get hurt, I don’t want it to be a backlash on boxing. This is organized chaos.”

Bellew’s comments are made at the same time as David Haye, his ex-rival returns to the ring to face Joe Fournier in Florida.

The bout will be viewed as a professional fight by the 40-year-old, and will also count on his pro win/loss record

Bellew beat Haye twice to end Haye’s first return from retirement and ended a bitter feud between them. “mad” He claimed that he was motivated by money to make his return.

“He’ll just keep coming up when they want to give him the air time and good luck to him. He’s probably going to render Joe Fournier unconscious with an uppercut.

Bellew has been faithful to his word, vowing that he would never again return to the ring after his loss to Alexander Usyk in November 2018.

“I think he’s mad, it’s stupid what he’s doing but I do understand it. It is huge money to be involved. He’s still going to be a very powerful individual, if he hits you with that punch, it’s night-night.”

Latest News

Previous articleJennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Annoyed By Alex Rodriguez And Just Want Them To Be Left Alone!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder