Marriage Boot Camp Season 18 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Season 18 will dish up the tumultuous and stressful situations fans expect from “Marriage Boot Camp,” with Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler putting the couples through their paces. The two relationship experts will help the couples to “confront lies, tears, and denials,” according to the official website, to see whether their relationships survive.

Each couple faces their own challenges: N.O.R.E. and Neri struggle with more than just their names sounding alike (lol), particularly as N.O.R.E. claims he is both “the talker, and the better listener.” (How is that possible?) Siir Brock and Amber Laura, of course, must deal with the elephant in the room, aka Brock’s bisexuality. Tuff’s infidelity occurred while Monie Love was pregnant. And Mally Mall and Tresure’s problems seem to be connected with drinking. The drama!

The show’s active Instagram and Facebook pages have lots of previews of the show, promoting more twists and trials. The sneak peek of the show promises “the toughest season ever,” with pregnancy tests, deception and betrayals, “cruel disrespect,” and “the biggest truth bomb in ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ history.” Add to that the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the cast being quarantined in their respective hotel rooms for weeks, and being trapped in the house together. This all makes for an exciting season.