Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Unconventional Open Marriage! Details Revealed

WILL Smith has FINALLY revealed he is in an open marriage with Jada – ending years of cheating speculation, swinging claims and romance rumours.

The Hollywood stars started to explore polygamy after they were “both miserable” in their relationship and realised “clearly something had to change”.

Will, 53, confirmed they both had flings, which followed Jada openly discussing her “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina last year.

But what else have their couple said about their “unconventional” union?

From affair admissions to the “craziest” rumours about them – we look back at what their “unconventional” 24 years of marriage.

Will’s harem dream

It seems the Fresh Prince star may always have been open to less traditional relationships after he admitted to having a number of famous girlfriends when he was a teenager.

Intimacy coach Michaela Boehm helped him to see that his fantasies of other women were OK for many years.

Will told GQ: “The idea of travelling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea.”

People on the list included fellow thespian Halle Berry and American ballerina Misty Copeland.

However, after Will “played it out a little bit” with the therapist, he concluded it would not be as great as he imagined.

“I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’ I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?’” Will said that he remembered.

He felt shame for fantasising about a harem, which he believed stemmed from his “Christian upbringing”.

Those religious teachings led him to believe that even his “thoughts were sins” but now he thinks very differently.

He stated, “It was okay to believe Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful.”

‘Affair blessing & swinging’

Rumours of infidelity surrounded the Smiths’ marriage for years but in an interview with HuffPost, Jada appeared to give the green light for Will to cheat.

She said: “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay.

“I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

Jada was reminded about that quote during a 2015 interview with Howard Stern. She doubled down on the statement.

She fired back: “Look I’m not here to be anybody’s watcher. I’m not his watcher. He’s a grown man.”

The craziest rumour? Did she reply: The craziest rumour? That Will and I are swingers… It’s a constant! And I’m like, ‘Yo I wish! I wish!

Jada seemed to approve of extramarital affairs in 2017 when she told an interviewer the “craziest” rumour she heard about herself.

She told Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: “The craziest rumour? It’s possible that Will and I are swingers. It’s the wildest. It’s a constant! And I’m like, ‘Yo I wish! I wish!’”

In Will’s recent interview with GQ, which comes out on Monday, he revealed his wife “never believed in a conventional marriage” due to her upbringing.

He said: “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship… so she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

Toyboy fling confession

Last year, the Smiths hit the headlines when Jada spoke publicly about her “entanglement” with August Alsina, a rapper and family friend.

In 2017, she had a relationship with the then-27-year-old during “a difficult time” in their marriage when they had “basically broken up”.

During an episode of Red Table Talk last year, Jada said: “As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August.”

During the online show, Will admitted he and Jada had been separated for a “period of time” before he added: “I was done with you.”

Jada rebuked August’s previous claims the Men In Black actor had given him permission to sleep with her

At the time, he said: “We sat down as two men, like, ‘Yo, boom. You have my love. You have my blessing’ and that’s the situation as a whole.”

Jada responded: “The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is me.”

The actress believed her beau’s comments were misunderstood and believed the musician only “wanted to make it clear he was not a homewrecker”.

That wasn’t the only time questions were raised about Jada having an extramarital relationship.

In 2011, US Weekly reported the actress and J-Lo’s then-husband Marc Anthony were “inappropriately close” and were “caught at the family home”. Both men denied the allegations.

Margot Robbie rumour

Will recently admitted to having had sexual relationships outside of his marriage but refused to reveal with whom.

While not many people have been connected to the star, 2015 saw rumours about Margot Robbie’s affair. Margot strongly denied this.

Speculation about their “chemistry” on-and-off set was noticed while they filmed Focus – especially during raunchy sex scenes.

Later, Margot told E! News: “He’s got this really lovely breath spray, it tastes like Christmas. It’s like he’s just eaten a candy cane.”

Will also revealed his wife had commented on his onscreen beau’s appearance ahead of them filming together.

He said: “When Margot got hired for the gig… she saw that Margot was young and hot and in shape.

“She said, ‘Boy don’t embarrass me. Get in shape now.’ She was like, ‘Don’t let that girl smash you onscreen.’”

Both actors have denied all claims of a romance between them and previously Margot stated she would never date a thespian because “they are trouble” at a 2015 press junket.

This wasn’t the only time she was forced to deny they were more than friends.

Rumours returned after a photo showing them with their chests in a photo booth was posted.

It’s disappointing that goofing around on-set could be taken so out of context

An eyewitness claimed to have seen Will carrying the then-23-year-old back to his trailer after the snaps were taken.

The unnamed individual claimed they were “hanging all over each other” and skipped an after-party to be alone with each other.

At the time, Margot tweeted: “There’s absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumour. It’s disappointing that goofing around on-set could be taken so out of context.”

Despite her protests, she was unable to shake off the claims of an affair but in 2018, was probed again about her friendship with Will.

On a 2018 episode on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, she chose to have a drink rather than talk about the actor.

‘Monogamy’s not perfection

Shortly after rumours about Will’s affair with Margot emerged in 2013, Jada gave a cryptic speech that hinted at them having a non-traditional relationship.

She said: “When you’re going through a storm with your spouse… stop thinking about what you ‘believe’ a husband or wife should be.”

Later, when Will revealed the secret to a happy marriage was putting the other person first.

E!: “We had to shift the paradigm of the relationship – and we did… The best relationship with people is friendship.

We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way

“So that’s a relationship in which you want what is best for them at all times and you’re willing to suffer for them to have the thing that is in their best interests.”

In Will’s GQ interview, he seemed to elaborate on that statement by claiming that their open marriage was integral to them staying together.

He said: “For the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.”

He believed the “unconditional support” they showed each other while experiencing freedom was “the highest definition of love”.