If you see a small red spot on your child’s legs, you should call 911 immediately.

First Aiders have sent an urgent message to parents following the discovery of a horrifying red line in a child’s foot.

The experts were sent a picture of rashes on a child’s feet.

1 Pictured: Lymphangitis can be seen travelling up the child’s foot Tiny Hearts/Instagram

She said that she was told by many people it was okay, but knew there was something wrong.

The little girl was diagnosed with lymphangitis. It is an infection of lymph vessels which form part of her immune system.

Together with lymphatic nodes and ducts they assist in the removal of fluids that are infected from a site of infection.

The first aid professionals explain that there are other causes of lymphangitis, such as viruses, fungal infection, and insect bites. You can also Instagram post. ⁠

This red streak “tracks” from the affected area to the armpit and groin. ⁠

The doctors said: “It’s a sign the infection is worsening and that you must seek medical attention and antibiotics as treatment.”

The condition is mild if treated promptly. If left untreated complications may occur, and it can progress to a more severe condition such as sepsis.

The first aid experts suggested that it was possible to track the progression of redness simply by drawing a line around it. This would allow you to easily determine if things were getting worse.

Preventing lymphangitis

You can also prevent lymphangitis by knowing the symptoms.

Keep your fingernails short to prevent dirt from getting underneath them and causing nasty bacteria.

Protective gear and precautions should be taken to protect the skin during sport.

When hiking, you can wear long sleeves to prevent being bitten.

Avoid swimming in any natural water if you suffer from cuts or sores.

In the event of bites, you must clean them immediately and consult your physician if any become reddened or swollen.