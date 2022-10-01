Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande’s Rocky Relationship

Mariah Carey is one of the most talented singers in the world. “We Belong Together”The hitmaker made such an impact on music’s scene. Many people recognized Carey’s influence on Ariana Grande’s career. This led to comparisons between critics and fans. The interview was conducted with the Recording AcademyGrande was asked what she thought about being compared with the legendary diva. “I take it as a huge compliment because Mariah is a queen vocalist,”She elaborated.

Carey was questioned on the matter. “The Breakfast Club”She didn’t seem to be happy when Grande was rumored to be a younger version. “First of all, I’m still young because I discount numbers. Numerically speaking, I stopped counting at 17,”Carey answered. She said that anyone who wants to follow her career path should have the ability to achieve longevity, if it’s something they want to do well in. Charlamagne referenced Jay-Z’s saying after Charlamagne. “Don’t compare me to nobody, I’m offended,”Carey agreed to his statement.

Carey’s words didn’t get a response from Grande. However, it didn’t stop there. As reported previously by NylonA photo comparison was done online between the two. “when you order it online vs when it arrives.”Carey also threw some shade. Andy CohenGrande’s early material was implied to be a tribute to her. “Child, I don’t know when early in the career was,”She said.