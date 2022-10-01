Cops Find Florida Man Left Behind After Jet Skiing from Florida to the Bahamas

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas.

Charles Walker, 52 years old, was last seen on Pompano Beach at 5:00 p.m. According toBroward Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said that Walker’s family claimed that Walker intended to jet ski from Bimini, Bahamas to the beach.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Distance between Pompano Beach, Bahamas, and Bimini is about 90 miles.