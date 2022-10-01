The Hilarious Chicago P.D. A Stunt Test that Ends In An Unfortunate Disaster For Patrick Flueger

Patrick Flueger’s stunt preparation went horribly wrong was exposed in this article Clip from Steve Harvey’s showThe following features are available: “Chicago P.D.” actor. Flueger was also part of Harvey’s cast with Jon Seda & Jesse Lee Soffer. “Man-Crush Monday”The schtick is supposed to present the week’s most attractive male stars.

Soffer explained to Flueger that he was using a special cup for protection. Soffer offers Flueger his assistance in testing the cup. Flueger blithely accepts. Flueger, however, crouched slightly to avoid the correct, upright position for the incoming kick. The clip shows Soffer pushing his foot into his fellow actor’s crotch. Flueger then collapses to the ground, groaning loudly. “It didn’t work!”Soffer said this in the interview. “I just made full contact,”This has led to the “Chicago P.D.”Flueger will never forget the stunt-test failure and, in doing so, will redefine the term “man-crush”It is not the usual meaning.