Maria Menounos Shows Spandex with Helpful Advice

Maria Menounos is winning ’em over in spandex with her enviable abs on show, this as she delivers a few helpful healthy living tips. The media personality, 43 years old, and 2021 Live! Live!Fill-in was famous for losing 40 pounds in 2014. Now, she’s sending out advice on how to live life well – even on how to help the planet a little.

Posting to Instagram this week, Menounos shared a stunning workout look, but it was more than just eye candy for the star’s followers.

Maria Menounos Sings with Shredded Abs and Advice

Scroll down for more photos. They are as Maria Menounos continues her half-full approach to Maria Menounos, which is taking place amid the 2021 death of mom Litsa from brain cancer and COVID.

While smiling in her selfie, the podcast host stuns fans with her navy blue sports bra and leggings set. Also, she is wearing white sneakers. The closet shot, taking in an impressive shoe collection, also featured Menounos’ dog, with a caption opening:

“Anyone else find it so hard to sneak a workout into the day??”

“With our busy schedules, it sometimes feels impossible to fit in any time for exercise. Well, what I do to get my fitness-fix in is incorporate workouts into my other tasks. Here are some of the things I do…some are silly but hey I’m still moving!”The blonde was added.

Helpful tips from Maria Menounos include taking the stairs instead of the elevator – something she called “normal” – doing calf-raises “randomly”(something she acknowledged can look great). “silly”), and using a kitchen counter for tricep pushes. The star asked her fans to follow her. “get creative,” but it didn’t end there.

Menounos’ cute matching set, which attracted fans away from fast fashion to sustainability, deserves a mention. The Dunkin’ Donuts face told her followers she was “loving this sustainable activewear brand @girlfriend!”

“Their products are made out of recycled materials and only made in an ethical factory that guarantees fair wages, free catered meals, and a safe and healthy workplace. How it should be!”She added.

Dropping 40 Pounds

It’s been nearly a decade since Menounos shed 40 poundsThe star ended up writing a book on her weight loss journey. According to the star, she was a size 14 in college. “small changes”The best solution for a large goal such as weight loss is to use the internet.