After being accused of’slaving’, doctor loses his medical license

Dr. Danielle Roberts was part NXIVM, a cult masquerading as a self help company.

Officials revoked her license as a physician at a hearing held by the New York Department of Health. Associated Press reported.

The doctor was accused in branding “at least 17 women”With the initials of cult leader.

At a hearing in Albany, New York state health officials stripped Dr. Danielle Roberts of her medical license. She was associated with Nxivm – a cult disguised as self-help marketing company.

According to a report by the Associated PressPublished Friday: Roberts was charged with multiple professional misconduct charges by officials from the New York Department of Health. This includes her use of a cauterizing device. “to intentionally cause them pain,”The New York Post reported.

In a 3-0 vote, a subcommittee decided that she should be revoked from her license. Times UnionAlbany reported that Roberts had engaged in 12 types of professional misconduct.

Roberts, according to reports, was part of Nxivm’s DOS group and, apparently, he burned without anesthesia. “‘KAR’ on the pelvic region of at least 17 women.”

Mark Vincente, an ex-Nxivm member, identified Roberts both. “a slave and a master”In a June 2019 trialKeith Raniere, founder. He called her “the” “brander.”

One woman described the experience this way: “an acute fire in the most sensitive part of my body,”According to Friday’s Times Union report.

Roberts denied that she was a witness. “being brainwashed, yet she expressed no real remorse, which represented to the hearing committee her distorted reality and the very real concern that others remain vulnerable to her future brandings,”The committee’s decision was as follows: The Post.

“The evidence in the case was overwhelming that she was not practicing medicine and therefore the normal standards that apply to medical practice don’t apply,”Anthony Scher, Roberts’ attorney, said to the Associated Press that Roberts was likely going to appeal the decision.

Vincente went into great detail about the branding process. A hearing for 2019 against Raniere in Brooklyn.

Raniere was inaugurated in October 2020 Sentenced for 120 yearsThe Post reported that seven felonies were convicted and are currently in prison. The seven felony convictions were sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography.