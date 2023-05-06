Margot Robbie is in the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Cast? HITC investigates.

Great music, characters, story… it’s what you’ve grown to expect from a Guardians Of The Galaxy movie, and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 isn’t about to prove an exception to the rule.

James Gunn’s original film surpassed the expectations of most viewers, so the expectations would remain high. The same team is returning for the third part of the Marvel Trilogy, and it reunites James Pratt with a number of other favorites.

Margot Robertbie may be listed as having an unknown role, but you’ve heard that before. Margot Robbie, the Australian actress best known for her roles in The Wolf Of Wall Street or Babylon, is currently one of the most popular stars of our time. But is she really part of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Cast?

Margot Roberto in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3?

Margot doesn’t star in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, either in a voice or a regular role.

However, when James was asked on Twitter if he will work with Margot again, he replied “For sure”. This conversation took place on March 20, 2023.

Margot is listed in an unknown role on the Guardians Vol 3 Cast List on Google. However, online cast lists aren’t always accurate, and she definitely doesn’t appear.

Of course, James and Margot previously collaborated on The Suicide Squad, in which Margot reprised her iconic Harley Quinn role that she played first in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

“Telling y’all cause I would have loved someone to tell me,” one fan recently tweeted. “Margot Robbie isn’t in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3! But the movie is so cool I 100% recommend it.”

‘I think that’s such a get for DC’

Margot recently did James Sarfan and Peter Sarfan are now co-CEOs of DC Studios.

“I know it’s crazy,” she said in an interview with ComicBook. “And Peter Safran, so he was also the producer on The Suicide Squad, so I know them both really well and they’re a dynamic duo. I think that’s such a get for DC.”

On the other hand, when James was asked if there is a new Margot/Harley project in development, he said “There is not.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 casting

Below you can see the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 actors and their roles.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 now available exclusively at theaters.