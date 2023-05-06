Spotify High Quality Audio: How to activate the new feature

Spotify’s HiFi option finally allows users to hear audio at high quality.

Music streaming apps are used by millions of people with diverse listening habits. But, who wouldn’t want to hear their favorite song or podcast with enhanced audio?

While Spotify hasn’t officially announced the High-Quality Audio, several users shared their feedback about the feature that appears to have rolled out discreetly.

Spotify High Quality Audio – How to Turn it On

Spotify Premium users can stream high-quality music. The feature can be enabled by following the instructions below.

If you think your wifi’s bandwidth doesn’t support high-quality streaming, you can turn on the Auto Adjust Quality option, which adjusts the audio based on the internet connectivity.

HiFi has been announced for two years

Spotify HiFi will be available in 2021. But, in an interview with The Verge two months ago, the streaming platform’s co-president, Gustav Söderström, said the feature was yet to be released officially.

He spoke of the delays. You can also read about the importance of this in our article: “We are going to do it, but we’re going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and for our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.”

The HiFi feature was designed to let music lovers enjoy their favourite songs in the original format. The feature was meant to deliver “music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.”

It isn’t clear if the High-Quality Audio is the same as HiFi, although the features are similar. Spotify has not yet made an official announcement.

Music lovers couldn’t be happier

There’s nothing like listening to your favorite song in high-quality audio with no interruptions. The new Spotify feature has allowed users to immerse themselves in their favorite playlists.

One thrilled user wrote: “I just turned my Spotify Audio Quality to very high. Now I am blasting World’s End Valentine. I can feel my world ascending to the heavens.”

“OMG. “OMG. It sounds so good,” said another.

A third person wrote: “Okay. Spotify is letting me listen to the songs in high quality and I can’t go to sleep. Help!”