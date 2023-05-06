Where is the real King’s Coronation Gold State Coach kept?

It’s not often you get to travel in a coach, let alone two in one day. And even more, one of the coaches was gold. Fit for a King and Queen (and their consort! we take a look at how old the Gold State Coach is as it carries Charles and Camilla back from Their Majesties’ Coronation. Not wanting to give it a little bump, we’ll also answer if the State Coach is real solid gold.

The two-hour coronation ceremony is well underway. Justin Welby will be the Archbishop Justin of Canterbury who will conduct the official ceremony to crown Camilla Mountbatten Windsor and King Charles III.

After the service, the Diamond Jubilee Coach will take them back to Buckingham Palace. However, on their return they will travel in the Gold State Coach, last used for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

Gold State coach: is it really gold?

The Gold Coach, however, is made largely of wood and not solid gold.

However, that’s not to say that it doesn’t have real gold on it, with the structure covered in a layer of gold leaf.

What to expect when you arrive? SpecificsThis historic car is made of giltwood. The vehicle has been given a royal look by a thin gold-leaf coating.

Outside, there are carvings and painted images of Roman Goddesses. On the roof are three sculptures of cherubs. Above each wheel is a Triton statue, the Greek sea god.

It is lined with velvet and satin, but Queen Elizabeth II noted that it was uncomfortable to sit. Perhaps that’s why Charles and Camilla chose the much more modern Jubilee State Coach to travel to the church in.

The State Coach is four-ton and 3.6-metres tall.

What is the age of Golden State coach?

The spectacular carriage, which was built in 1762 and is 261 years old, dates back to almost 300 years.

Since 1831 and William IV’s coronation it was used at all coronations. The vehicle is only allowed to be used by Kings and Queens. Only King Charles and Queen Consort will be allowed to travel in the vehicle after the ceremony.

It was not only used at coronations but also for the Platinum Jubilee in last year. Over the past 250 years, it has been used to host many similar events.

Having had so many of the Royal Family seated within, Queen Elizabeth wasn’t the only one to not be a particular fan. Queen Victoria wasn’t fond of the Gold State Coach and did not use it after the death of her husband, Prince Albert.

Despite its vast and varied history, this is only the UK’s 3rd oldest coach. Built earlier than it is the London’s Coach, which was made in 1758 and The Speaker of the House of Common’s Coach in 1698.

Golden State coach – Where do you keep it?

Brought out for big events, such as King Charles’ Coronation, the carriage is typically kept at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Mews is the place where it’s displayed. You can see it but you must keep your distance. The Gold State Coach is worth £2 million pounds and a lot more in historic value. So, you’d certainly be in trouble if you damaged it. That’s a bill no one would one to receive.

You should catch a look at the elegant carriage when Charles and Camilla return to Buckingham Place from the coronation.