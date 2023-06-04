Margot Robbie channeled Barbie IRL every time

It is important to consider the following: Margot RobbieShe is a fashionista It is a good idea to use a bilingual translator a Barbie girl.

While the Oscar-nominated actress will literally step into the stylish shoes of the iconic doll for Greta Gerwig‘sBarbie, it turns out she was born to play this role. Margot channeled the Barbie toy IRL for years by embracing the Barbiecore style long before it was cool.

In recent months, she has certainly upped the ante by taking a method approach to her wardrobe ahead of the film’s July 21 release date.

What is the example? For the CinemaCon event in April, the 32-year-old wowed in a pastel pink gingham two-piece set by Prada that resembled the minidress she wears in the movie. She was accompanied by her co-star Ryan GoslingEven Greta Gerwig, the actress who played Ken, joined in, wearing a Greta Gerwig Barbie tee and pink bomber jacket.

That same month, she donned a black-and-white strapless Chanel gown for a Met Gala 2023 after-party in May that paid homage to Barbie’s original outfit.