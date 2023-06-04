Holiday warning for Brits heading to Spain as simple mistake could land you £170 fine

A HOLIDAY warning has been issued for Brits heading to Spain this summer as a simple mistake could land you with a £170 fine.

The police are on the lookout for drivers who don’t have one particular thing. It’s not as you might think.

Holidaymakers have been warned they could be slapped with a £170 fine for making a silly mistake in Spain this summer

Driving topless in hot weather could result in a heavy fine for Brits.

Majorca Daily Bulletin Spanish law does not allow drivers to drive with their shirts off.

That is said to include wearing “inappropriate” clothes and could see holidaymakers slapped with the £170 bill.

For footwear, the rules are similar.

It isn’t the only law you could be breaking while on holiday in Spain.

Several tourist hotspots, including Barcelona and the Canary Islands, ban smoking on the beach, with fines of up to £1,700.

You could also be charged for wearing your swimwear away from the beach while you enjoy the sun.

In Barcelona, people can only wear bikinis on the beach, and holidaymakers caught wearing one in the town centre could face a fine of up to £260.

Similarly, bikinis are limited to the beaches in Majorca, with fines of up to £500 for those caught flouting the rules.

And anyone caught balconing – the term given to people who jump off their hotel balcony into a swimming pool below – on the Balearic Islands can face fines between £620 and £1,250.

There are bizarre driving laws in other countries as well.

The warning comes after Brits have been warned that they could face heavy fines if found partying in top vacation destinations.

Clubbers could be hit with a £25,000 penalty if they attend illegal parties on the two islands, which have been clamping down on unlicensed events.

These measures are part of a major crackdown by officials on drunken chaos in Majorca as well as Ibiza.

Holidaymakers will now be slapped with a six-drink-a-day limit instead of having alcohol on tap.