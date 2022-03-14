Margot Bingham created Character’s Headwrap Look

Warning! There will be spoilers for season 11, Episode 12 “The Walking Dead.”

Max (MargotBingham) is seen in headwraps at episode’s beginning.

Insider was told by Bingham that it is a look she created.

Sunday’s start “The Walking Dead,”Finally, we learn more about Margot (Josh McDermitt)’s mysterious Max. This is the real Margot Bingham who was talking to Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

During flashbacks at her house, we see her use colorful headwraps to communicate with Eugene instead of the usual wig.

Bingham was adamant about this style choice.

“They were very gracious with allowing me to create this look for her at home so that we could really create the most authentic at home natural look and environment for her,”Insider was told by Bingham that he collaborated with the show’s hair, makeup, and costume departments for Sunday’s edition.





Max wears many different headwraps during Sunday's episode "TWD."



Josh Stringer/AMC







Bingham stated that it was important to present a more natural appearance on screen, as it is a reality for many females.

“Obviously as she wraps her hair at night, that’s something that a lot of women do. That’s something that I do,”Bingham stated.

“Even in an apocalypse, women still want to take care of their looks and that’s not gone,”Bingham continued. “I still wanted to show that, and she’s still very much infatuated with this man. She wants to look good for not only herself, but for a potential partner. So it was something that I thought was really necessary and I’m happy that they allowed me to do it.”

Max’s look stands apart because it’s something we’ve never seen on TWD’

Max’s Sunday episode look is particularly memorable because of the attention that media and fans have paid to him. long criticizedHow “TWD”Has portrayed Black hair with “Bad wigs” For characters ranging from Michonne, Danai Gurira, and Ezekiel (Khary Pyton) to Heath (“Corey Hawkins”).





Heath, Ezekiel and Michonne "The Walking Dead."



Eliza Morse, Josh Stringer, Gene Page/AMC







The series did not feature Michonne, Sasha or any other women of color wearing a headwrap.

The series was unable to show Michonne in a wrap except in a “what if”The scenario for her final episode of season 10. The scene for the character’s final episode on season 10.





On season 10, episode 13, Danai Gurira's last episode, an alternate Michonne is seen in a headwrap.



AMC







Max is a protected citizen of the Commonwealth so it’s possible to argue that she has the luxury of wrapping her hair. Michonne and her companions had lived on the roads for many years. But they finally settled in a place where they felt safe, were able to paint, bake, and grow crops.

Max’s headwrap might be used in a comics story.







Max's comic counterpart is vulnerable when Eugene takes her wig.



AMC







Max’s headwraps may also have been introduced because of another reason.

Robert Kirkman’s “TWD”Max’s comics character is based upon Stephanie. Max wears a hair wig to cover her natural, short hair. It’s something Stephanie is uncomfortable sharing at first with Eugene as Eugene and Stephanie’s relationship progresses.





In issue No. 186, Stephanie shows Eugene her real hair in comics.



Skybound/Image Comics







Stephanie is not seen in the comics wearing headwraps.

Bingham suggested that this story might be told later in the season.

“You’ll see in the episode and as it moves on that it makes sense, but it was something that I really needed to show,”Bingham stated.

