One couple has already broken up, while the other took a big step after Joe Millionaire’s Finale

Joe Millionaire Steven McBee made his final choice in the aftermath. Average Joe Kurt Sowers made his final decision in the aftermath. Surprising season finale of Fox’s rebooted Joe Millionaire: Richer or poorer?. Perhaps even more shocking is McBee’s decision to choose Calah Jack over Annie Jorgensen. Sowers chose Amanda Pace. Carolyn Moore is the season’s frontrunner It is not surprising that the final relationships ended in different ways. The reality is that one couple had broken up before the finale aired. While the other took a big step forward.

Let’s take a look at where the two couples stand today, following the season finale, and don’t worry — the Bromance is alive, well and well .

Kurt and Amanda Split Shortly after Joe Millionaire Filming Ended

The fact that Kurt Sowers turned out not to be the millionaire didn’t bother Amanda Pace, who came from a A large family fortune herself. The surprising thing about the Joe Millionaire: Richer or poorer?The season finale saw Sowers choose Pace over Carolyn Moore. Sowers said he thought the flame between him and Moore would burn out in the real world, but it turns out that’s exactly what happened with the New York City designer. Pace spoke at the Reality Steve podcast About why the relationship ended so quickly

I’m very in tune with who I want and what I want, and I think I felt that Kurt wasn’t emotionally available. Maybe the show-the show is a lot. You go on, you’re vulnerable, you’re really probably not expecting to leave in a full-blown relationship. I mean, I don’t know. And I think he might have just been a little overwhelmed and I think he was just trying to figure it all out, and I just didn’t really feel that connection that we had on the show continued.

Although it didn’t work out for Amanda Pace or Kurt Sowers it was still a good result for Sowers. Man of his dreams Steven McBee. Speaking of the true Joe Millionaire …

Calah and Steven McBee Move in Together

Calah Jackson seemed to have trouble letting her guard down on the show at first, and it seemed like Steven McBee’s Relationship with Annie Jorgensen Just continued to grow. McBee remained a strong competitor. Cracked the Calah Code The couple is still together today as Reality Steve revealed that Jackson moved to Missouri recently. McBee explained that the couple just purchased a Kansas City house and will split their time between his Gallatin farm house and the new one.

Steven McBee and Calah Jackson’s relationship has continued to grow since Joe MillionaireThe farmer CEO stated that the meeting was over. TV Insider They did, however, struggle to keep their relationship private while the show was on.

Not being able to post each other or go out in public has made it difficult, but our relationship’s grown stronger than ever since the show ended. We are both people that take things slow and we really don’t jump the gun when it comes to relationships. And so, coming off the show, we knew that we had a great connection and we wanted to see how that worked in the real world, and it worked better than we could’ve imagined, to the point that Calah’s living with me now. She’s a Missourian and we’re doing this interview from my farm office in Gallatin, Missouri.

Reality Steve was informed by Calah Jackson that her Dallas apartment had been let shortly after filming finished. “it just felt right”To move to Missouri. Steven McBee stated that the couple is taking things slow and they should not be in a long-term relationship.

Moving her up here, seeing how we’re actually going to work out living together was really key for us moving forward to see how this relationship goes.