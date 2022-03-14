After A Nic Cage Super Fan Hung Posters At SXSW Asking The Actor To Call Him, Nic Cage Did, And There’s Video

If you didn’t already think Nicolas Cage was one of the most stand-up guys in Hollywood, get ready to re-evaluate that opinion because Cage, arguably one of Hollywood’s most eclectic actors, just made one of his super fans’ dreams come true. After the star’s self-proclaimed biggest fan hung a poster with his phone number on it for Cage at South by Southwest Music and Film Interactive (SXSW), the fan actually received a phone call from exactly who he had hoped for. The fan didn’t keep the phone call just to himself, though, and we all get to enjoy it, because there’s a sweet video of their chat.

Nicolas Cage is known for being just himself, which will be evident in his next movie. The uncontrollable weight of massive talent It is an example of this. It is evident. He stars as himself and recreates his classic films in what may be the biggest case of metacinema I’ve ever heard of. Robert Schnetz (an actor’s super fan) put up posters asking for the star to contact him. With this, he claimed Cage’s biggest fan. The poster can be viewed below.

Okay, so I’m getting some serious Amanda ShowThis poster is a great inspiration and a claim to be a good friend. “Number One Fan,” but that’s totally not a bad thing. Actually, I like this movie and it seems that the actor loved the performance.

Robert Schnetz was so impressed with the posters that he called him. The fan recorded a video of him on the phone and his Hollywood idol and posted it online. Twitter . Check out the video below to see Nic Cage sharing some words of wisdom with the long-time fan:

HE WAS CALLED! @AustinChronicle @austin360 #SXSW pic.twitter.com/I8NMi3FD7WMarch 12, 2022 More

After witnessing this celebrity/fan interaction, it is truly amazing. The joy on the super fan’s face and in his voice is undeniable. It is clear that celebrities are able to make someone’s day by giving even a small effort such as a phone conversation.

Commenters to the post also praise the amazing interaction. One commenter claims that he saw the posters at SXSW, and knew they would lead to a call from the organizers. Ghost Riderstar, which just shows that star is as well-known for his kindness and eccentricities as he is for them.

Robert Schnetz appears to have seen a lot of Nicolas Cage’s films. He says that he is excited for his future roles. Fans can expect a lot from him over the next few years, with a variety of epic roles. He will be playing one of the roles. Channeling his inner self “goth”Dracula .