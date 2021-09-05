MaQiYa Cold Shoulder And Romantic Loungewear On Amazon!

The year of the accent sleeve is definitely here. There are so many different kinds — balloon, bishop, butterfly, cutout, cold shoulder, batwing, etc. — and they all deserve a place in our closet. It’s just that accent sleeves become harder to find when there are so many brands jumping on board. One piece is all it takes to make you stand out.

Amazon has this sweater, however. This sweater was easy to find. As we scrolled, we spotted it and stopped immediately. When we clicked, all the colors were displayed. We had to make sure we weren’t dreaming. It sounds dramatic, but that’s just how good it is!

Take the MaQiYa’s Oversized Cold Shoulder Batwing SweaterStart at just $21Amazon Prices are correct as of October 22, 2020. However, they are subject to change.

This sweater is oversized has a soft, ribbed texture. The hem is approximately mid-thigh high and has splits at the sides. The neckline and back are square. But we know you’re waiting to hear about the sleeves. These aren’t just accent sleeves — they’re super accent sleeves. They combine two of our most favorite trends into one.

If you glance at just the top of the shoulders, you’ll find thick straps, almost like you’d see on a tank top, and below that is a cutout, giving you that cold shoulder effect. At the same time, however, you’ll see the sleeve also takes on a batwing shape! This sweater is still oversized, so we are feeling romantic!

As we mentioned, this sweater comes in a whole bunch of colors — 13, to be exact. You’ll notice there are even more available on the Amazon page, but the latter half is actually a similar design with a V-neckline. Check them all! And once you’re all ready to place your order? Now comes the fun part: coming up for outfits!

A pair of jeans or leggings in skinny or medium-length, with sneakers or sneakers, is enough to keep you safe. But metallic disco pants and heels can make things more complicated. Even more cute options include shorts with loafers and socks that are thigh-high. Just a few ideas for you, but we know you won’t have any problem coming up with looks of your own!

