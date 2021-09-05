A.J. Johnson AKA Sharane ‘House Party’ Once open about her man

A.J. Johnson is 58 years old. Johnson is a model, fitness coach, and Hollywood celebrity. Johnson’s happiness and radiance are mostly due to her relationship with her mystery African husband.

Since she left acting to pursue other exciting passions, A.J Johnson has kept her private life secret. However, she did once open up about her relationship life, which made many curious to see the man behind her sexy smiles.

Although she was cautious about the details of their relationship, the life coach gave her some pointers.

JOHNSON’S RELATIONSHIP

During her appearance 2020 on Fox Talk, “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan, “A.J. Johnson spoke out loudly about her relationship.

The 58-year old was not shy about discussing the topic. admitted she was in a relationship with a person she had met on her trip to Africa to grow her business empire.

Johnson described the mystery man to be a Ghanaian who was tall, dark, and young. Despite their differences in age, he was serious about their relationship and made sure she was happy.

After commenting about her attraction to younger men through her energy, she went on to tell the world that she would choose her African prince over any American.

“This is what I’ll say. I’ve learned that American men kick it. African men court. African men commit. That difference alone for me took me from kicking it with somebody to feeling chosen.”

Johnson added that Johnson and her partner were taking time to learn together, overcome cultural differences and embrace marriage in their future. Johnson appreciated her partner’s willingness to fight for the relationship, regardless of how many times she chose not to participate. This gave her the unique feeling of being included. “chosen, “With the possibility of marriage in the near future