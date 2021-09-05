American Pickers Season 22 The most Expensive Pickers Reality Show!

The most expensive purchase was “American Pickers” The episode was titled “Debut Episode” and featured the arrival of Season 17. “The $90,000 Question.”As recalled by The OutsiderFrank Fritz and Mike Wolfe visited an old barn that was owned by the late father of the seller. It contained his incredible motorcycle collection. The majority of these bikes weren’t much more than a collection of old, worn-out bikes. However, the Pickers were able to find one from the 1920s that was worth a lot. This bike was not just any bike. It was manufactured by the Ace Motor Corporation, a short-lived company.

Wolfe and Fritz considered the bike a must-have due to its age and rarity. However, it required extensive repairs in order to be able to ride again. To sweeten the deal, they paid $45,000 for the bike alone. They also included the rest of their collection. They paid $90,000 for the additional bikes, making this their most expensive haul to date. Since then, it has been four years. “The $90,000 Question” History aired the finds, but none of them have come close to breaking the $90,000.

As the year’s pass, more Americans offer Americana for sale. “American Pickers” Team will offer a much more extraordinary deal than that described above. For the moment, however, $90,000.00 is the best number.