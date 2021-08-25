Man Takes Quick Action Noticing A Stranger Picking Up A Youngster And Pull Him Into His Car

Recently, a video went viral on the Internet, featuring an electrifying incident. A man pulled a young girl and tossed her in his car, while the girl just desired her father in pure daylight.

This heart-storming incident grabbed the eyeballs of Pretiss Weatherford, a Louisville native. After witnessing the kidnap, he did not hesitate to quickly communicate with the cops. Finally, thanks to the nobleman, the police get their hands on the criminal.

On Weatherford’s short notice, the police immediately reached out to him and grasp all information about the kidnapper. They instantly began their search operation. So, with a vast network around the city, it took a few minutes for the officers to get hold of the suspects.

Although initially, the criminal denied his offense, the little girl was spotted in his car. The police picked her up and delivered her to her father restlessly for his young daughter.

The authorities passed a thanking note to Weatherford, who actively supported them throughout the mission. Without his intervention, the girl and his family would have to suffer a lot. When asked Weatherford revealed the complete incident. He explained, “He walked up, grabbed the little girl’s collar, picked her off, and simply tossed her in the car.” Weatherford showcased his sharp mind and memorized some initials of the vehicle’s number plate and type, which helped the police to accelerate their investigation.

Weatherford received tons of praise from the authorities, as well as the netizens. His YouTube documentary, featuring pieces of the incident, went viral, and he got several remarks for his brave deeds. An individual commented on the YouTube video, saying, “I have no doubt he saved a life. Had he not witnessed it go down, this girl would be on the posters the next day.”

On being asked about all the popularity, Weatherford passed some gentle answered and motivated other not to hesitate standing out to help someone.