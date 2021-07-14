“The White Lotus” Full Episodes Watch Online For Free | Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney & Jennifer Coolidge

Star-studded show The White Lotus with its gorgeous vistas and relaxing summer vibes may sound like a breezy watch but we shall tell you that murky and twisty drama would surely make you uncomfortable at times but it’s worth it.

The American satire comedy The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn, and do we need anything more? The show premiered on HBO on July 11, 2021, and has since been receiving huge applause.

The show follows the lives of the staff and guests at a tropical resort over a week. If you can’t wait to jump onto binge-watching it, then we are here with how you can watch all the 6 episodes for free.

How To Watch The White Lotus online for free?

The show was released on HBO max that doesn’t come with a free trial itself but if you subscribe to Hulu, which offers a trial period of 30 days, a 7 day trial to HBO comes complementary. Enjoy The White Lotus and many other shows for free for 7 days. To avail of the free trial on Hulu, follow the steps:

Visit the Hulu website at www.hulu.com

Click on the option “Start your free trial”.

Choose the plan you wish to subscribe to.

Follow the prompts to create your account.

Enter your billing information by giving credit or debit card details.

Your free trial will be activated.

Circulating pirated copies are illegal and if you come across any of The White Lotus, Kindly report them to the Piracy Cell. Websites like Popcorn Flix, LookMovie, YTS, YIFY, Movierulz, Worldfree4u, Filmiwap, 9xmovie etc are illegal and can land you in jail if the cyber security experts track you.