Why is The Night Agent such a familiar art teacher character?

The Night Agent is so famous for his role as an art teacher. HITC examines the role of Paulo in The Night Agent.

There’s no doubt that the series is immersive but it’s always going to slightly pull you out of the drama when you can’t quite put your finger on why you recognize a certain actor.

The Night Agent viewers may be tempted to pause the Netflix series and go online to look up a few cast members.

Created by Shawn Ryan and based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name, this captivating thriller premiered on Thursday, March 23rd 2023, and stars talented actors from Robert Patrick to Gabriel Basso.

It’s sure to strike a chord with fans of other titles on the platform such as The Gray Man but you’ll enjoy it more if you can clarify why the character of Paulo looks so familiar. What is the story behind The Night Agent’s art teacher, Paulo, and why are they so similar?

Who plays The Night Agent’s art instructor?

Greyston Halt plays Paulo the art teacher in The Night Agent.

The 37-year-old Canadian actor is definitely no stranger when it comes to established TV shows and he’s arguably best known for such shows as Bitten (he played Clayton Danvers), Riverdale (Glen Scot), and Chesapeake Shores (Jay Ross).

If you haven’t seen these, perhaps you’ve spotted his work in Batwoman (Tyler), The 100 (Marcus Kane II), No Tomorrow (Mikhail), or Supernatural (Dale).

Lou (Chris), House Of Chains(Tye McGrath), Deeper [John Wilkinson], See No Evil 2 (“Will”), and A Very Country Christmas” (Zane), are other movie roles.

Is Greyston Holt on Instagram?

Greyston can be found on Instagram @greystonholt

You can scroll through a variety of photos, from updates about work to inspiring and excellent photography.

View Instagram Post

Cast of The Night Agent

Greyston is joined on stage by a phenomenal central ensemble. Below, you’ll find the list of The Night Agent cast members and their respective roles.

Gabriel Basso is Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan and Rose Larkin

Hong Chau and Diane Farr

Erik Monks: D. B. Woodside

Robert Patrick is Hawkins

Fola Evans Akingbola and Chelsea Arrington

Eve Harlow, Ellen

Phoenix Raei is Dale

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

The Night Agent can be viewed exclusively via Netflix.

Also, why is The Night Agent’s art teacher so well-known?