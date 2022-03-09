I Tested Shake Shack’s Line of Singapore Desserts. Photos & Review

The launch of Shake Shack Singapore was met with great fanfare. Around 300 people waited in line for their first opening.





A crowd of Singaporeans who are looking forward to eating at Shake Shack 2021.



Nicole Descalsota







The man who was first in line waited six hours beginning at 4.30 a.m. 8 Days, per publication local.

The following are some of the highlights. Singapore Shake Shack menuIt is very similar to most menus The USAHowever, the chain does not have Four desserts that are unique and have a local twistPandan Shake and Jewela Melaka are some of the other options.

Desserts are permanent menu items.

“At Shake Shack, we always strive to Stand for Something Good and its part of our mission to work with local purveyors and give community support to our surroundings,”Insider spoke with a representative from the company. “As such, we worked with local brands such as Plain Vanilla, Lemuel Chocolate Bean to Bar, Tarte by Cheryl Koh, Mrs Kueh and more to create unique locally inspired concretes, exclusive to Shake Shack Singapore.”

Recently, on a weekday evening I took a quick bus ride to the airport to taste the desserts.