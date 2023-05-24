Lisa Vanderpump, did you know about Scandoval? Fans Believe So

Does Lisa Vanderpump Know About Scandoval? Fans of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ are certain that Lisa Vanderpump knew about Scandoval.

Social media continues to be flooded with theories regarding the #Scandoval scandal between Tom Sandoval & Raquel Levy. Naturally, folks were shocked to learn about Tom’s two-timing ways on Vanderpump Rules. It is still shocking to learn he stepped out together with Ariana, his ex-girlfriend.

The article continues after the advertisement

That said, fans have long believed Tom’s bestie, Tom Schwartz, already knew about his affair with Raquel. Lisa Vanderpump’s discussion with Tom after the affair was made public has led many to believe the mother of the show knew. Interestingly, Ariana spoke on the theory during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call her Daddy podcast. Here’s the tea.

Source: Getty Images

The article continues after the advertisement

Lisa Vanderpump knew about Scandoval.

Truth be told, we all hope Lisa had no knowledge of Tom’s affair with Ariana. And judging by her reaction to Tom’s revelation on Vanderpump RulesIt appears she too was in the dark. During Tom and Lisa’s chat, the restaurateur proceeds not to mince words about Tom’s actions. “I know you wanted to see me, Tom. I’ve heard so much,” Lisa says. “I don’t understand a lot of it, to be honest. Ariana’s been here.”

The article continues after the advertisement

Tom shares that he didn’t want to hurt Ariana and that Ariana has “a hard time with trusting people.” And of course, Lisa throws out an obvious dig. “Well, what is she going to have now?” Lisa stares at Tom, numb. “I mean this isn’t a trusting place when you’re sleeping with one of her best friends.” Lisa comforts Tom as he begins to cry and hyperventilate.

The article continues after the advertisement

Lisa has also expressed her feelings about the current situation to Andy Cohen on a March 20, 2023 episode of What Happens Live?. “Your first reaction was what?” Andy asks Lisa. “Godsmacked,” Lisa says. “Flabbergasted. I didn’t see it coming. Nobody saw it coming.”

Source: Bravo

The article continues after the advertisement

Ariana Madix briefly spoke about the theory of Lisa Vanderpump knowing about Scandoval on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

Fans want all the details, from how Ariana first learned about the scandal up to the person she thinks knew the truth. Ariana has been keeping us hydrated. Episode May 24th, 2023 Call her Daddy Ariana sets the record straight on her belief about fan theories that have been circulating about Lisa.

Interestingly, Ariana shared that she doesn’t think Lisa “knew the whole time.” However, her response does suggest that she believes it’s possible Lisa did know about the affair prior to everyone else finding out.

The article continues after the advertisement

Source: Bravo