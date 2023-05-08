The Parents of the Woman Killed in Hike Spoke After Suspect Arrested

A 29-year old Arizona woman was killed by a stab wound while on a trail in daylight.

Lauren Heiki, who was by herself when attacked behind her. Officials said that Zion Teasley was arrested at his Phoenix home, only a mile away from the scene of Heiki’s death. He was seated on the pavement before being taken away by police.

The arrest was made after a grainy video showed the man fleeing the scene of the crime, which is where Heiki’s body had been found.

“I can tell you that he is the same person that was shown on the video clip we shared with you all a couple of days ago,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz, of Phoenix Police.

The authorities say that the suspect booked a flight to depart Phoenix on Thursday evening for Detroit, but he was arrested prior to boarding the plane.

Heiki was a member of a golf club in the area. Her devastated parents, Jeff and Alana, tell , “it is going to be hard without her.”

Her parents say they spoke to her every day and didn’t think she was in harms way. The parents say they never heard about anything that could raise suspicion.

“This is like an emptiness you cannot imagine. We had so many dreams for her,” her mother says.